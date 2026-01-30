Finney-Smith (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

The Rockets held Finney-Smith out of the second leg of their back-to-back set Thursday against the Hawks due to left ankle injury management, but the veteran will be available for Saturday's Texas clash. Finney-Smith is averaging 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over 15.7 minutes per game this season.