Finney-Smith recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to Chicago.

Finney-Smith continues to offer very little in terms of tangible production, having scored no more than five points in 11 of his past 13 appearances. While he does provide Houston with a solid veteran presence, his ability to have an impact on the court is not what it once was. In 34 games this season, he has averaged just 3.1 points in 17.2 minutes.