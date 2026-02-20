Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Fares well in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith finished Thursday's 105-101 win over the Hornets with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes.
Houston's final contest prior to the All-Star break was the second half of a back-to-back, and Finney-Smith sat out that contest for injury maintenance. The Rockets are pretty thin in the frontcourt, and there is a path for Finney-Smith to carve out a larger role.
