Finney-Smith produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 victory over the Clippers.

Finney-Smith scored fewer than five points for the seventh straight game, despite the fact that he has carved out a somewhat consistent role. In 12 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 3.1 points in 16.1 minutes, leaving him well and truly off the fantasy radar.