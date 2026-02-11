Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Limited again in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 victory over the Clippers.
Finney-Smith scored fewer than five points for the seventh straight game, despite the fact that he has carved out a somewhat consistent role. In 12 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 3.1 points in 16.1 minutes, leaving him well and truly off the fantasy radar.
