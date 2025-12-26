Finney-Smith (ankle) was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and committed a foul in 13 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 win over the Lakers.

Making his Rockets debut after missing Houston's first 27 games while completing his recovery from offseason surgery on his left ankle, Finney-Smith was under a strict minutes limit in what was his first game action since April 30. Though he was a plus-2 during his time on the court, Finney-Smith barely made an impact while taking on a minuscule 3.2 percent usage rate. After signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Rockets in July, Finney-Smith will likely be in line for a greater role once he gets fully ramped up following surgery, but he's expected to continue handling light usage while he shares the floor with the likes of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant. Most of the limited fantasy appeal that Finney-Smith will offer will be as a streaming option for three-pointers.