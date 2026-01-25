Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Finney-Smith sat out Friday's win over Detroit -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left ankle injury management. However, he's set to return to action Monday. The veteran forward has appeared in 10 games so far this month, during which he has averaged 3.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per tilt.
