Finney-Smith has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City.

Finney-Smith will miss a second straight game due to left ankle injury management. Thursday's contest is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the Rockets plan on playing him Friday against Minnesota. Regardless, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie could see a slight increase in playing time. Finney-Smith is averaging 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds across 15.4 minutes per game this season.