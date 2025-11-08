Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains without a timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle surgery) will miss Sunday's game in Milwaukee and he remains without a timetable to return.
FInney-Smith underwent ankle surgery back in June and the only update we've had since then was in October when head coach Ime Udoka acknowledged that he was behind schedule. There haven't been any positive reports of him making progress, so we can assume he's still not close.
