Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Remains without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) remains without a timetable to return, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.
According to coach Ime Udoka, Finney-Smith is a "bit behind" Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) -- Tate is hopeful to play on Opening Night. For now, it seems likely that Finney-Smith will miss a handful of games to open the 2025-26 season.
