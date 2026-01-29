Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Finney-Smith will be out for Thursday's game in Atlanta due to left ankle injury management, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston will exercise caution in holding out Finney-Smith and Tari Eason for the second leg of a back-to-back set after both played in Wednesday's game against the Spurs. In the Rockets' 111-99 loss, Finney-Smith finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 19 minutes. Finney-Smith is averaging just 2.9 points and is shooting 30 percent from the field over 15 appearances with Houston since being cleared to make his season debut Dec. 25 upon completing his recovery from offseason ankle surgery.