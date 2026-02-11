Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.
As expected, Finney-Smith will be held out for rest on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Tari Eason (rest) questionable, Josh Okogie could see a sizable role Wednesday.
