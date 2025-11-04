default-cbs-image
Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Finney-Smith has not yet made his Rockets debut this season as he recovers from offseason left ankle surgery. The veteran forward's next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Spurs, though he can be considered doubtful until the team provides an update.

