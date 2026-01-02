Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scoreless in 15 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Thursday's 120-96 win over Brooklyn.
Finney-Smith, who has just four appearances to his name this season, is still finding his footing for the Rockets. In that sample size, Finney-Smith is shooting 30.0 percent from the field with averages of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per contest.
