Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sitting out vs. Bulls
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle injury management.
Finney-Smith missed the onset of the season due to offseason left ankle surgery, and the Rockets are giving him Tuesday night off. Thursday's matchup against the Thunder is his next chance to suit up. His absence should allow Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie to see an uptick in playing time off the bench Tuesday.
