Finney-Smith (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to play for the start of the regular season, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After undergoing offseason left ankle surgery, Finney-Smith still hasn't been cleared for contact and appears to be doubtful for Opening Night. The veteran forward should play meaningful minutes for the Rockets when healthy, so his absence should create more playing time for Tari Eason in the frontcourt. Jae'Sean Tate and Josh Okogie also have a chance to carve out a role in the early going.