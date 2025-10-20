Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder.
Finney-Smith remains without a timetable to return, leaving him in doubt for game action until Houston offers another update on his status. The Rockets could need Jeff Green to pick up some minutes off the bench until Finney-Smith is cleared to return.
