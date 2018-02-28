Rockets' Eric Gordon: Absent from injury report
Gordon (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon has missed the previous four games, with the most recent three being due to an illness. The team's decision not to place him on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game indicates he has fully recovered from the issue. Still, it is unclear if he will be limited at all as he works his way back from the illness into game shape.
