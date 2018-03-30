Rockets' Eric Gordon: Added to injury report
Gordon is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Phoenix due to a sore left knee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is the first we've heard of the ailment, but the listing is likely precautionary. Gordon played 26 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bulls, finishing with 31 points, including eight three-pointers.
