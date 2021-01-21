Gordon contributed 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Suns.

If there was a fantasy line you could call 'prototypical' when it comes to Gordon, this might be it. His role moving forward should present him with a nice opportunity to score the basketball but that's really where his value starts and ends. Points can be tricky to find on the waiver wire and so that does work in his favor. As soon as both John Wall (knee) and Danuel House (back/COVID-19 protocols) are back on the court, he could find himself serving as more of a streaming specialist.