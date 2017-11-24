Rockets' Eric Gordon: Back at practice, expected to play Saturday

Gordon (calf) returned to practice Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets held Gordon out of Wednesday's win over Denver due to a calf strain, but both Gordon and Ryan Anderson were back at practice Friday, and the pair are expected to return to action Saturday against the Knicks. Gordon will enter the contest on a bit of a skid, having made just four of his last 24 three-point attempts over the last three contests.