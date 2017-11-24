Rockets' Eric Gordon: Back at practice, expected to play Saturday
Gordon (calf) returned to practice Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets held Gordon out of Wednesday's win over Denver due to a calf strain, but both Gordon and Ryan Anderson were back at practice Friday, and the pair are expected to return to action Saturday against the Knicks. Gordon will enter the contest on a bit of a skid, having made just four of his last 24 three-point attempts over the last three contests.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Officially ruled out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful Wednesday with calf strain•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 26 in win over Memphis•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 20 points on Cavs in win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...