Rockets' Eric Gordon: Back to bench Friday

Gordon will come off the bench Friday against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Chris Paul (hamstring) back in the starting five, Gordon will resume his usual sixth-man role. In nine games as a reserve this season, he's averaged 13.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 30.9 minutes.

