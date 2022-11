Gordon is starting Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gordon was held out of Sunday's matchup against the Suns for injury maintenance, but he'll be back in action Monday evening. He may be expected to shoulder a heavier workload than usual with Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out. Garrison Mathews and Kenyon Martin are also candidates for more playing time at small forward off the bench.