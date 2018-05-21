Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Game 3 loss

Gordon accounted for 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Houston's 126-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

Gordon continues to regularly see over 30 minutes per game, making him a viable DFS play in postseason contests. However, his shot was nowhere near as sharp Sunday as it had been during the first two games of the series, as his 30.8 percent success rate was his poorest of the first three games against the Warriors. Gordon will undoubtedly be counted on as key source of scoring off the bench once again when the Rockets try to even the series in Tuesday's Game 4.