Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Wednesday's win
Gordon posted 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-12 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Gordon had to work hard for his bench-leading point total, as he struggled with his shot, especially from behind the arc. The veteran has put together four double-digit scoring efforts in as many games this preseason and had generated a 55.6 percent or better success rate from the field in his other three exhibitions, so Wednesday's struggles aren't anything to be overly concerned with. Gordon should reprise his role as a high-usage member of the second unit this coming season, and with Lou Williams now in Los Angeles, he should have even more opportunities to pile up numbers off the bench.
