Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Wednesday's win

Gordon posted 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-12 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Gordon had to work hard for his bench-leading point total, as he struggled with his shot, especially from behind the arc. The veteran has put together four double-digit scoring efforts in as many games this preseason and had generated a 55.6 percent or better success rate from the field in his other three exhibitions, so Wednesday's struggles aren't anything to be overly concerned with. Gordon should reprise his role as a high-usage member of the second unit this coming season, and with Lou Williams now in Los Angeles, he should have even more opportunities to pile up numbers off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball