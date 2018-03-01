Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-leading scoring total in return
Gordon (illness) accounted for 22 points (7-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.
The veteran finally shook the bug that had cost him the last three games, and he did so in fine fashion. Gordon's scoring total led the second unit, and due to the Rockets' comfortable second-half lead, he enjoyed substantial run. The 29-year-old had also battled a knee issue prior to his illness and had struggled with his shot leading into the All-Star break, but Wednesday's tally could certainly be a sign that he's back to form.
