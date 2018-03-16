Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bounces back after dud

Gordon finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Clippers.

After failing to land a single field goal in his previous game, Gordon was back on track Thursday, connecting on seven triples. The Clippers put up a good fight and actually had a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter. Improved defense and some perimeter scoring allowed the Rockets to eventually come away with an important victory. Gordon is locked into a bench role and is certainly worth owning despite his lack of peripheral stats.