Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bounces back with 17 points
Gordon scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over Dallas.
Over his last three games, Gordon has notched a career-high 50 points, followed it with eight in his next outing, and then rebounded to just over his per-game average with 17 on Friday. He also logged a season-high four assists in the contest. The 31-year-old will attempt to be more consistent starting Sunday at home against New Orleans.
