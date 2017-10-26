Rockets' Eric Gordon: Buzzer-beating three pointer clinches Wednesday's win
Gordon contributed 29 points (7-20 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 40 minutes during a 105-104 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.
Gordon's 29 points marked a game high and his three pointer at the buzzer sealed the victory for the team. It wasn't his most efficient shooting night, but he made up for it by getting to the foul line a season-high 12 times. Gordon is rolling so far this season, as he now has at least 24 points in four of the team's first five games. His numbers may drop slightly when Chris Paul (knee) returns.
