Rockets' Eric Gordon: Can't buy a bucket versus Spurs

Gordon scored one point (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and two assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 109-93 win over the Spurs.

Gordon returned to the bench as James Harden reentered the lineup, enduring a miserable shooting night as he failed to knock down a single attempt from the floor. This poor performance came out of nowhere for Gordon, who was averaging 20.6 points and 4.2 treys per game on 47 percent shooting over the last six. He'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Clippers.