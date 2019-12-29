Rockets' Eric Gordon: Cleared for return Sunday
Gordon (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
The team previously indicated Gordon would retake the court Sunday, and his absence from the injury report confirms a clean bill of health. Gordon has been sidelined since Nov. 11 and may face a minutes restriction early on, though the Rockets haven't made an official announcement.
