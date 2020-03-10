Rockets' Eric Gordon: Cleared to play Tuesday
Gordon (knee) will play Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Right knee soreness has kept Gordon out the past two games, but he's feeling healthy enough to make his return Tuesday. He's come off the bench across his past three appearances, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 22.3 minutes.
