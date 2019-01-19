Rockets' Eric Gordon: Cleared to play

Gordon (knee) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Lakers but may see limited minutes, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Knee soreness won't prevent Gordon from playing Saturday, though it seems coach Mike D'Antoni may monitor the guard's minutes. Gordon is averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season across 32.8 minutes.

