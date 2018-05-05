Rockets' Eric Gordon: Co-leads team in scoring in Game 3 win
Gordon delivered 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Houston's 113-92 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Gordon once again logged over 30 minutes during the lopsided win, an opportunity that he parlayed into a co-lead in scoring on the night. The veteran guard's point total was his best of the postseason, and Friday's effort marked his fifth double-digit scoring effort over the last six playoff tilts. He'll look to be a key contributor once again in Sunday's Game 4.
