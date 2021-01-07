Gordon scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Pacers.

It's the third straight game in which Gordon delivered 20 or more points, and two of those performances came as part of Houston's second unit. The Rockets have been running with a short bench to begin the season, and even if the club gets reinforcements soon in the form of Ben McLemore (conditioning), it's unlikely to have a big impact on Gordon's court time or usage.