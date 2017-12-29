Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Friday
Gordon, with Chris Paul (leg) returning to the starting five, will head back to the bench, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Gordon has played 37.8 minutes per game over the past five contests, which could come down somewhat with Paul back. That said, with the team down Clint Capela (orbital) and Nene (undisclosed), coach Mike D'Antoni may have to get creative with his rotation, which could result in Gordon still seeing extra run.
