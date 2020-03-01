Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Saturday

Gordon (knee) will play and come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

As expected, Gordon will make his return following a one-game absence due to a bruised knee. As a reserve this season, he's averaging 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.6 minutes.

