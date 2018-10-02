Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Tuesday
Gordon will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's possible Gordon may start during the regular season, but coach Mike D'Antoni is opting to test out a lineup of Chris Paul, James Harden, James Ennis, Carmelo Anthony and Clint Capela to open the preseason while P.J. Tucker (back) is sidelined. In 39 games as a reserve last season, Gordon averaged 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: May start this season•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Solid effort in Game Seven loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot early in starting role•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Game 6•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could see bigger role in Game 6•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench in scoring during Game 4 win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.