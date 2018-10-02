Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Tuesday

Gordon will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's possible Gordon may start during the regular season, but coach Mike D'Antoni is opting to test out a lineup of Chris Paul, James Harden, James Ennis, Carmelo Anthony and Clint Capela to open the preseason while P.J. Tucker (back) is sidelined. In 39 games as a reserve last season, Gordon averaged 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.