Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Wednesday

Gordon will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

According to coach Mike D'Antoni, this is a way to keep at least two of his top three scorers -- Gordon, James Harden and Russell Westbrook -- on the floor at all times. Previously, the Rockets had started all three together, so it's unclear if this is simply a one-game trial, or if the strategy will carry over to the regular season. Danuel House will get the nod at small forward Wednesday.