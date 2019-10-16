Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench Wednesday
Gordon will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
According to coach Mike D'Antoni, this is a way to keep at least two of his top three scorers -- Gordon, James Harden and Russell Westbrook -- on the floor at all times. Previously, the Rockets had started all three together, so it's unclear if this is simply a one-game trial, or if the strategy will carry over to the regular season. Danuel House will get the nod at small forward Wednesday.
