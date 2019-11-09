Rockets' Eric Gordon: Coming off bench
Gordon will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Gordon will come off the pine for the sixth time this season. In his previous games off the bench, he's averaged 10.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 31.8 minutes.
