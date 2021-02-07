Gordon had 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Spurs.

Gordon was demoted back to the bench upon Victor Oladipo's return from rest, but he flourished in his original sixth-man role. He recorded over 20 points for the fourth consecutive game and a season-high seven rebounds. There is a lot of upside with Gordon; he can thrive as a backup or do so if injury-prone starters John Wall and Victor Oladipo have to miss time.