Gordon closed with 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 140-120 loss to the Kings.

In what seems like an annual tradition, Gordon is the subject of trade rumors as Thursday's deadline approaches. He's at least helped the Rockets' negotiating power by turning in one of his best offensive runs of the season. Over his last four outings, Gordon is averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes while shooting 55.4 percent from the field. Gordon's role likely won't change much if he remains in Houston after the deadline, but his playing time and fantasy value would almost certainly decline if he's moved somewhere else.