Gordon totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 112-97 Game 1 victory over the Lakers.

Gordon continues to score the ball well for the Rockets. Putting the ball through the basket has never been an issue for Gordon, and while that offers the Rockets another option on offense, it is perhaps his defense that is warranting the most discussion right now. Despite the numbers not showing up on the stat sheet, Gordon was everywhere for the Rockets, helping limit LeBron James to just 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting.