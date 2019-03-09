Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues three-point barrage
Gordon accumulated 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three assists and a rebound across 29 minutes in the Rockets' win over the 76ers on Friday.
Gordon enjoyed another night of prolific shooting from deep, draining at least five threes for the second time in his last three games. In those games, Gordon has totaled 16 made three pointers at a clip of 61.5 percent shooting. He's averaged 20.7 points during his three-game hot streak, and fantasy owners will have to stick with him in starting lineups until he cools off.
