Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues to bring offense

Gordon totaled 20 points (7-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to Portland.

Double-teams on star teammate James Harden allowed more chances for the backup guard to shoot from outside, 13 tying his season-high. The 31-year-old did mostly well, apart from a disastrous second quarter where he shot 0-for-7. Gordon's performance has been demonstrative of a recent trend, shooting well from behind the three-point line but not inside of it (39.7 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three in his last four games).