Rockets' Eric Gordon: Contributes 15 points in defeat

Gordon pitched in 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.

A dose of Avery Bradley defense helped subdue Gordon, who'd racked up 30 points in the Rockets' shootout loss to the Warriors on Thursday. The veteran sharpshooter was still relatively efficient with the shots he did take, but his 13 attempts were a far cry from the 24 he'd launched against Golden State. Despite the slight downturn Saturday, Gordon should continue seeing elevated usage on the majority of nights while he retains a first-unit role due to James Harden's hamstring injury.