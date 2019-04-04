Rockets' Eric Gordon: Contributes 15 points in win

Gordon produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), an assist and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 135 -103 win over the Clippers.

All 10 of Gordon's shots came from beyond the arc on Wednesday, and he converted five of them on the way to yet another efficient score. Like the rest of the team, Gordon is also coming alive at the right time, averaging 17.3 points over his past four games.