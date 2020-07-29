New estimates from the Rockets suggest that Gordon (ankle) could be out one-to-two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Coach Mike D'Antoni's initial estimate of "a few days" was apparently way off base, and we may not end up seeing Gordon until mid-August. At the earliest, Gordon may able to take the court Aug. 4 against the Trail Blazers, but the Rockets don't have too much of a reason to rush him back unless they find themselves in danger of falling to the seventh seed in the Western Conference and playing the Clippers in the first round. While Gordon is sidelined, expect Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore to see increased responsibilities.