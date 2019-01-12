Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could return next week

Gordon (knee), according to coach Mike D'Antoni, could return sometime next week, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Coach D'Antoni doesn't seem overly optimistic that Gordon's return will happen early next week, with the Rockets' first game being Monday against the Grizzlies. Still, it will be a welcome return after the guard has been sidelined since Dec. 31, forcing James Harden to carry an extremely heavy offensive load. More information on Gordon's return may emerge as he continues to ramp up his activities.