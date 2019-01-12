Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could return next week
Gordon (knee), according to coach Mike D'Antoni, could return sometime next week, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Coach D'Antoni doesn't seem overly optimistic that Gordon's return will happen early next week, with the Rockets' first game being Monday against the Grizzlies. Still, it will be a welcome return after the guard has been sidelined since Dec. 31, forcing James Harden to carry an extremely heavy offensive load. More information on Gordon's return may emerge as he continues to ramp up his activities.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...