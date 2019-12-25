Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could return over weekend
Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors but could be available to play in either of the Rockets' upcoming back-to-back games Saturday versus the Nets or Sunday in New Orleans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets probably won't provide official word on Gordon's status for Saturday until a day or two after the Christmas Day contest, but Feigen posits that a return in New Orleans is more likely for Gordon, who would have a day to see how his surgically repaired right knee responds to Friday's practice session. Gordon struggled to find his shooting touch before getting shut down after nine games this season, hitting only 30.9 percent of his attempts from the field. His strong track record offers encouragement about his chances to bounce back once healthy, with coach Mike D'Antoni recently confirming that Gordon would fill his customary role as the Rockets' sixth man when he's ready to play. Gordon's arrival will likely prove most costly to Ben McLemore, who has been acting as Houston's main scoring option on the second unit lately.
