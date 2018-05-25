Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could see bigger role in Game 6

Coach Mike D'Antoni said that Gordon will have an increased role in the offense if Chris Paul (hamstring) is unable to play in Game 6 against the Warriors,Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The Rockets are already running a tight, seven-man rotation, so losing Paul for Game 6 would have a major ripple in several facets of Houston's gameplan. Paul suffered the hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win. Gordon, who poured in 24 points off the bench in Game 5, would take Paul's spot in the lineup if Paul is unable to give it a go. Houston's injury situation will come into greater focus as Game 6 approaches Saturday.