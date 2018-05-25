Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could see bigger role in Game 6
Coach Mike D'Antoni said that Gordon will have an increased role in the offense if Chris Paul (hamstring) is unable to play in Game 6 against the Warriors,Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
The Rockets are already running a tight, seven-man rotation, so losing Paul for Game 6 would have a major ripple in several facets of Houston's gameplan. Paul suffered the hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win. Gordon, who poured in 24 points off the bench in Game 5, would take Paul's spot in the lineup if Paul is unable to give it a go. Houston's injury situation will come into greater focus as Game 6 approaches Saturday.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench in scoring during Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot off bench in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Co-leads team in scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Plays key role in victory Monday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 15 points in Game Three loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....